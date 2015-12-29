-
BARC Speeder
An army is only as effective as its mobility, so the Grand Army of the Republic was outfitted with an increasingly varied and versatile vehicle pool as the Clone Wars progressed. The BARC speeder gave a single clone trooper increased operational range, great speed, mobility, and firepower otherwise unavailable to the foot soldier. A more aggressive and bulkier design than slimmer speeder bikes used by the Jedi, the BARC speeder was used in scouting and escort missions on a variety of worlds. They were easily adaptable, with support struts that could be added to hold a stretcher or sidecar.
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 4.83m
Height: 1.53m
Width: 1.29m