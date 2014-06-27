ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Boss Nass

    databank

    Boss Nass

    The stout and stern leader of the Gungans, Boss Nass was a proud keeper of his people's ways. His booming voice issued decrees on behalf of all the Gungans of Otoh Gunga. He kept a tight rein on Gungan affairs, continuing a longstanding custom of isolationism. Though Nass' temper is short, displays of courage and humility can pierce through his preconceptions. When Queen Amidala prostrated herself before the Gungan leader to request his aid in fighting off the Trade Federation invasion, he was impressed. Nass committed the Gungan Grand Army to wage war against invading battle droids.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
  • Gungan High Council
Locations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 2.06m
species

Video

Show More Loading...

Gallery

Boss Nass Biography Gallery

  • Images

History

Boss Nass addressing Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the hidden Gungan city

After the Trade Federation’s droid army attacked Naboo, Jar Jar Binks led Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Otoh Gunga, where the Jedi appealed to Gungan leader Boss Nass for help. But Nass refused to listen to their pleas – he disliked the Naboo and believed the droid army would never find the Gungans’ hidden city.

Boss Nass and the Gungan people hiding in the Gungan Sacred Place

Nass was wrong – the droids drove the Gungans into the swamps. Nass and his people took refuge in the Gungan Sacred Place, where Padmé Amidala found them and begged for help. Pleased with the queen’s humility, Nass agreed to help fight the droids, beginning a new period of cooperation between Naboo’s two peoples. 

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved