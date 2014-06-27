After the Trade Federation’s droid army attacked Naboo, Jar Jar Binks led Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi to Otoh Gunga, where the Jedi appealed to Gungan leader Boss Nass for help. But Nass refused to listen to their pleas – he disliked the Naboo and believed the droid army would never find the Gungans’ hidden city.

Nass was wrong – the droids drove the Gungans into the swamps. Nass and his people took refuge in the Gungan Sacred Place, where Padmé Amidala found them and begged for help. Pleased with the queen’s humility, Nass agreed to help fight the droids, beginning a new period of cooperation between Naboo’s two peoples.