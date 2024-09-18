Behind the Bricks: Our Favorite Easter Eggs from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

Did you catch these references to a galaxy of brick building while watching the four-piece Disney+ Star Wars special event?

When the world of LEGO Star Wars is turned upside down, there’s no limit to the Easter eggs and references that can come tumbling out.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy traces the journey of young Sig Greebling, who is thrust into a hilarious and heartfelt journey as he tries to rebuild his topsy-turvy galaxy. Alongside his new mentor, Jedi Bob, Sig comes face-to-face with familiar friends and foes, as well as encountering countless callbacks to the stories and lore Star Wars and LEGO fans have grown to love over the years.



Here are 7 of our favorite Easter eggs from LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (with 7 more coming later this month!):

1. A long time ago in a draft far, far away. As Sig recites the “most epic story ever told” to his friends, he initially claims that towering Wookiees were the creatures who helped the Rebellion heroes during the Battle of Endor. We all know the Ewoks are the heroes of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but Sig’s mistake reflects early draft versions of the movie, which had the seven-foot-tall Wookiees taking on the Empire. Plus, it foreshadows the shakeup to come!

2. I know that voice… Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will recognize several familiar voices in the series, including Sam Witwer, who returns as Maul, who appears to have been shopping in Lando Calrissian’s closet. Phil LaMarr and TC Carson also return as Kit Fisto and Mace Windu, respectively, as their now evil and imprisoned counterparts.

3. Brick by brick: Throughout the series, there are a few other well-placed nods to the 92-year history of the LEGO Group. Beyond the name of protagonist “Sig Greebling,” which is a two-fold reference, one of the nerfs, Lug, is named after “LEGO User Groups.” And hotshot pilot’s Yesi Scala’s last name is a reference to a defunct vintage LEGO line that focused on a dress up doll collection originally released in 1979.

4. Bombad Sith. As they disembark from the Dark Falcon, Darth Dev’s group of disciples are revealed, including Darth Rey, Darth Nubs, and of course Darth Jar Jar (voiced by Ahmed Best). While the latter is a nod to a meme that suggests the hapless Gungan is actually the puppet master dark lord of the prequel trilogy, a joke 20 years in the making, a deeper cut is marked by the arrival of Darth Hammerhead (either Darth Noga-ta or “Rusty”), who previously appeared in LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles. The hardest Sith lord to identify, however, may be Darth Jym the Jawa, who is based off a character initially created by Rebuild the Galaxy’s director, Chris Buckley, for his early ‘00s Wizards of the Coast RPG campaign.

5. Checkmate! If you pause at the perfect moment, you can make out this new galaxy’s version of a dejarik chess board, as played by battle droids. Instead of the classic creatures from Star Wars: A New Hope, this set is made up of a rancor, a Gundark, a nerf, a luggabeast…and, apparently, the skeleton of Uncle Owen Lars.

6. Rolling billboard: Among the familiar faces in the Mos Eisley Marina Cantina, you may spot Garindan from A New Hope and Zorii Bliss from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a yellow and red astromech droid named L3-G0, appropriately decked out in the colors of the LEGO logo.

7. Who shopped first? In a humorous twist, the Rodian Greedo is now romancing Leia Organa, his “pateesa,” having shot his shot first. If you remember the cantina sequence before the special editions, you know Han originally shot first. Here, Greedo also seems to have raided Han’s wardrobe, taking a cue from Lando at the end of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. And his ship is a modified version of Boba Fett’s starship, with a slightly different paint scheme and two rather prominent antennae.