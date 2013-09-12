-
Dejarik
Dejarik was a popular holographic board game, commonly played on on starships and homes throughout the galaxy from well before the time of the Clone Wars and long through the era of the Empire. A great way to pass the time on long hyperspace trips, the game pieces in dejarik were creatures both real and mythological and a successful move would result in one monster decisively beating another in holo-animated combat. Though dejarik was a friendly game played by droids, humans, clones, and aliens alike, Wookiees were particularly notorious for becoming rather upset upon losing.