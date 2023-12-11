Jade Fabello is an Austin-based freelance writer who primarily writes personal essays about culture, art, grief, and love. You can find his work in publications like Texas Monthly, Thrillist, The Brown Journal of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and Study Hall. He is the writer of “I love words and you,” a newsletter that covers the craft of writing. He is also an Afrofuturist working alongside Star Wars alum Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks) at the future forecasting group, the AfroRithm Futures Group. Notably, Jade once strapped two black cardboard hexagons to a pair of headphones so he could become a TIE fighter. To his recollection, this was not for Halloween.
Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”
December 11, 2023
10 of Sabine Wren’s Greatest Moments
Meet the Visionaries: Julien Chheng on the Subtext of “The Spy Dancer”
Meet the Visionaries: LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge on the Heartbreak and Hope of “The Pit”
Jedi at 40 | 40 Great Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Quotes
10 of the Most Romantic Destinations and Date Spots in Star Wars
20 of the Creepiest Star Wars Creatures
