Jade Fabello is an Austin-based freelance writer who primarily writes personal essays about culture, art, grief, and love. You can find his work in publications like Texas Monthly, Thrillist, The Brown Journal of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and Study Hall. He is the writer of “I love words and you,” a newsletter that covers the craft of writing. He is also an Afrofuturist working alongside Star Wars alum Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks) at the future forecasting group, the AfroRithm Futures Group. Notably, Jade once strapped two black cardboard hexagons to a pair of headphones so he could become a TIE fighter. To his recollection, this was not for Halloween.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY

Playing with the neighbor’s Star Wars toy collection as a kid stands out to me. They came out a bit later, but the General Grievous action figures were always the coolest. Four lightsabers? Unbelievable.

FAVORITE FILM

The Last Jedi and The Empire Strikes Back.

FAVORITE CHARACTER

I’m a Plo Koon guy, obviously. His design always stuck out to me as a kid and I loved him in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. For modern characters, it’s gotta be Mando.

FAVORITE SCENE

Luke versus Vader in the throne room, in Return of the Jedi. The music, with those wild and powerful swings, makes for a chilling and beautiful moment.