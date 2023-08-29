ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka Draws 14 Million Views for First Episode

August 29, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The Force was strong with the premiere of Ahsoka — thanks to Star Wars fans.

Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company are thrilled and humbled to announce that Part One of Ahsoka, "Master and Apprentice," was the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week. The debut episode garnered 14 million views, making the series number one globally on the streaming platform.

Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” says Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president. “I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

New episodes of Ahsoka arrive every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT., only on Disney+.

*A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime available.

