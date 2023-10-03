ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Who's Watching Sabine Wren’s Loth-cat? 

October 3, 2023
StarWars.com Team

In celebration of the Ahsoka season finale, the dozing feline from the series is the star of a new Star Wars lofi!

We're going back to Lothal to check in on an old friend.

In celebration of the Ahsoka season finale, you can spend the time relaxing with a new Star Wars lofi starring Sabine Wren's adorable Loth-cat taking a nap while the Mandalorian rebel is off searching for her friend Ezra Bridger. But that's not all! StarWars.com is excited to reveal the feline has a name: Murley!

The Sleepy Loth-cat Lofi was unveiled today on YouTube, part of an ongoing series of soothing animations set to a relaxing soundtrack, perfect for chilling out, studying, or even taking a nap yourself. If you need us, we'll be watching over Murley for the rest of the day.

And tomorrow.

Loth Cat Sabine Wren

