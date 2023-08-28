ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka Extras: “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

August 28, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out character posters and stills from the first episode!

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of Ahsoka “Part One: Master and Apprentice.”

The mission begins! Ahsoka is here, kicking off with “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” now streaming on Disney+. Ahsoka Tano begins continues her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, Sabine Wren joins the fight, and new villains rise. See below for character posters inspired by the episode, as well as stills!

Character Posters

Loth-Cat Character Poster

Huyang's Character poster

Stills

Ahsoka and Huyang in Ahsoka's ship

Baylon Skoll

Sabine on her speeder bike

Shin Hati using her lightsaber

Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka Part 1

A loth-cat in Ahsoka Part 1

Ahsoka and Sabine talk in Ahsoka Part 1

Baylon Skoll ignites his lightsaber in Ahsoka Part 1

