Ahsoka Extras: “Part One: Master and Apprentice”

Check out character posters and stills from the first episode!

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of Ahsoka “Part One: Master and Apprentice.”

The mission begins! Ahsoka is here, kicking off with “Part One: Master and Apprentice,” now streaming on Disney+. Ahsoka Tano begins continues her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, Sabine Wren joins the fight, and new villains rise. See below for character posters inspired by the episode, as well as stills!

Character Posters

Stills