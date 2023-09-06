Quiz: What Percent Sabine Wren Are You?

Find out how much you have in common with Ahsoka Tano’s colorful apprentice.

For every master, there’s an apprentice who tests their patience.

And for Ahsoka Tano, that apprentice is Sabine Wren. Born into the warrior bloodline of Clan Wren at the dawn of the Empire, Sabine was an artist and Mandalorian warrior who was exiled by her family after she began publicly opposing the Imperials. She later became a key member of the Ghost crew and fought alongside many (including Hera Syndulla and Ezra Bridger) in the rebellion. To celebrate the arrival of Ahsoka, with new episodes streaming every Tuesday on Disney+, StarWars.com is taking a peek through the rangefinder to ask: What percent Sabine are you? Grab your Mandalorian helmet and find out how much you have in common with Ahsoka’s student.