Held in a rebel cell, Rau still refused to join the fight against the Empire. But when contact with the Protectors of Concord Dawn was lost, he volunteered to investigate with Sabine, Ezra, and Chopper. They arrived to find the planet half-destroyed, all his men killed by Imperial Super Commandos -- Mandalorians loyal to the Empire, led Gar Saxon. He came to see the ruthlessness of the Empire, and ultimately saved Sabine, Ezra, and Chopper from the Mandalorians. Impressed at their devotion to their cause, he finally agreed to join the rebellion.

