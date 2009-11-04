"Believe in yourself or no one else will."

Anakin, Obi-wan, and Ki-Adi-Mundi lead an invasion to stop Poggle the Lesser and the Geonosians from rebuilding their droid army. Things go terribly awry when Geonosian forces shoot down the Republic ships, which crash off-course. Under mounting pressure to accomplish their mission, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ki-Adi-Mundi each have their own set of challenges to overcome -- hordes of enemy troops, deadly traps, unforgiving terrain, and a massive energy shield.

