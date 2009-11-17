ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"Legacy of Terror" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars – Season 2, Episode 7

"Sometimes, accepting help is harder than offering it."

After a battle to destroy a new droid factory on Geonosis, Jedi Master Luminara Unduli disappears while tracking Poggle the Lesser. Obi-Wan and Anakin lead a platoon of clone troopers in search of her. Following her trail, our heroes descend deep into the lair of Karina the Great. To their horror, they learn that the hive is alive and teeming with undead defenders. Apparently, Karina can reanimate and control her subjects. Will Obi-Wan and Anakin overcome Karina's undead horde and find Luminara before it's too late?

