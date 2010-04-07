"Choose what is right, not what is easy."

Desperate to turn the tide of a fierce battle on Malastare and win a strategic alliance with the Dugs, Chancellor Palpatine orders the Jedi to drop the Republic's newest super-weapon, an untested electro proton bomb. Unfortunately, the bomb's blast awakens an ancient and fearsome Zillo Beast, a monster of legendary size and ferocity. Now the Jedi must contain this deadly creature despite the interference of the bloodthirsty Dugs, who have their own agenda.