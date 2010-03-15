"Searching for the truth is easy. Accepting the truth is hard."

When Senator Onaconda Farr dies under suspicious circumstances and the local Inspector appears incompetent, Padmé; sets out to find the person who poisoned her mentor. Following a trail of clues, Padmé and Bail Organa delve into a dangerous world of backstabbing, lies, and secrets controlled by the powerful Senators Mee Deechi and Halle Burtoni. Padmé's search forces her to risk her career and ideals but the true identity of the assassin is even more destructive than she could imagine.