"The most dangerous beast is the beast within."

Per Palpatine's order, Republic forces transport a fearsome Zillo Beast back to Coruscant for scientific study. Eager to extract the beast's secrets for military gain, Palpatine orders his lead scientist to examine, and subsequently, kill the monster. Filled with pain and anger, the Zillo Beast escapes from the lab and begins devastating the city. Soon, Anakin, Padmé, and Palpatine find themselves pursued by the beast while the Jedi fight to contain it. In a climactic showdown, the Jedi are faced with having to save the lives of millions of innocents on Coruscant by destroying the Zillo Beast, the last of its kind.

