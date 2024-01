"A wise leader knows when to follow"

A Separatist blockade surrounds Christophsis. Anakin's fleet is tasked with deploying relief supplies to the surface but they are massively out-gunned and out-maneuvered by the skillful Admiral Trench. Obi-Wan arrives and unveils the Republic's new weapon: a stealth ship. The stealth ship is the last hope at besting the cunning Separatist fleet commander and aiding the battered people of Christophsis.