"The first step to correcting a mistake is patience."

Cad Bane has stolen a Jedi holocron which holds the secret locations of the galaxy's Force-sensitive children. Bane is tasked by Darth Sidious to kidnap several of the children to train as Sith spies. On one such kidnapping attempt, Bane is captured by Anakin and Ahsoka and brought before Obi-Wan and Mace Windu to have his mind probed. Unable to resist the combined Force powers of the Jedi, Bane agrees to lead Kenobi and Windu to his hidden base while Anakin and Ahsoka venture to Mustafar to save the stolen children from Darth Sidious' evil plot.