"Adversity is friendship's truest test."

Boba Fett and his band of bounty hunters lead Anakin and Mace into a deadly trap on Vanqor. It's up to R2-D2 to journey back to Coruscant and warn the Jedi of their brethrens' peril. Battling beast and bounty hunter along the way, the trusty droid finally communicates his warning to Ahsoka and Plo Koon, who rush to Vanqor to save Mace and Anakin from a fiery death.