"A lesson learned is a lesson earned."

Cad Bane has been hired by Darth Sidious to steal a Jedi holocron. The holocrons -- data storage systems that can only be opened through the Force -- are protected within a vault inside the Jedi Temple. Recruiting a changeling posing as a Jedi in his plot, Bane infiltrates the building's security systems and leads Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka on a chase.