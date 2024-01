"Fear not for the future, weep not for the past."

Duchess Satine travels from Mandalore to Coruscant on a diplomatic mission, with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and a team of troopers to defend her. As her luxurious starship, Coronet, makes its way through hyperspace, the Jedi must stop several assassination attempts, and Anakin discovers that Obi-Wan and the Duchess have a history together.