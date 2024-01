"For everything you gain, you lose something else."

Jedi Master Eeth Koth is taken hostage and tortured by General Grievous. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Adi Gallia devise a daring rescue plan, but they soon realize the General has a plan of his own. The Jedi Knights and the Separatist general try to outmaneuver each other in a ship-to-ship and hand-to-hand battle high over the planet Saleucami.