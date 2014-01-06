"Overconfidence is the most dangerous form of carelessness."

Anakin and Ahsoka travel to the planet Devaron in pursuit of Cad Bane, who has stolen a Jedi holocron. Bane has captured Jedi Master Bolla Ropal, keeper of the Kyber crystal, which will reveal data on every known Force-sensitive child in the galaxy when combined with the holocron. Failing to force Ropal to open the holocron, Bane needs another Jedi. Capturing Ahsoka, the bounty hunter forces Anakin to open the holocron to save his Padawan. The holocron's secrets revealed, Bane attempts an escape, but appears to be killed by a clone. Anakin, however, still senses Bane's presence in the Force...