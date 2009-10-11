"A true heart should never be doubted."

The Jedi Council suspects that Senator Rush Clovis, an InterGalactic Banking Clan delegate and former colleague of Padmé Amidala, may be working for the Separatists. Against Anakin's wishes, the Council asks Padmé if she would accompany Rush to Cato Neimoidia to uncover any clues regarding the Senator's true allegiances. Padmé agrees, feeling that her past relationship with the Senator -- which for a time had been romantic until she ended it -- might give her an advantage in the investigation. Fending off Anakin's jealousy, as well as an attempt on her life by Neimoidian Lott Dod, Padmé successfully reveals Clovis to be conspiring with the Separatists to build a military droid factory on Geonosis.