"Courage makes heroes, but trust builds friendship."

Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka crash on Felucia and seek aid from the local spice farmers only to learn that the farmers are the ones who are in real need. Beset by Hondo Ohnaka and his band of pirates who plan to steal their crop, the farmers have contracted four deadly bounty hunters to protect their wares. In an unlikely partnership, the Jedi must work with the farmers' hired guns to beat back Hondo and his brigands.