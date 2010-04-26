"Insignificant problems, left unchecked, often become significant problems."

Following a nefarious attempt to murder Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu on Vanqor, Boba Fett and Aurra Sing go into hiding. Jedi Master Plo Koon and Ahsoka Tano set out to capture the bounty hunters. While combing through the lower depths of the Coruscant underworld, Plo and Ahsoka finally learn that Fett and his group are hiding out on Florrum. In a dramatic showdown, Fett is abandoned by Aurra Sing, leaving young Boba angry and bitter in Republic custody.

