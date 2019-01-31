The Clone Wars Rewatch: Carnage and Chaos in "Landing at Point Rain"

In the midst of war, two important lessons are taught.
32: “Landing at Point Rain” (Season Two, Episode 5)
"Believe in yourself or no one else will."
Synopsis:
Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ki-Adi-Mundi lead an invasion to stop Poggle the Lesser and the Geonosians from rebuilding their droid army, but crash off-course, forcing each general to overcome their own set of challenges.