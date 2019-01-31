ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Carnage and Chaos in "Landing at Point Rain"

January 31, 2019
Kristin Baver

In the midst of war, two important lessons are taught.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

32: “Landing at Point Rain” (Season Two, Episode 5)

"Believe in yourself or no one else will."

A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

Synopsis:

Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ki-Adi-Mundi lead an invasion to stop Poggle the Lesser and the Geonosians from rebuilding their droid army, but crash off-course, forcing each general to overcome their own set of challenges.

A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

    • Analysis:

    Hordes of enemy troops, from Separatist clankers to the winged natives, and a massive energy shield stand between the Republic army and victory over Geonosis in an invasion intended to shut down Poggle the Lesser's "factories of terror."

    • A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

    The camera work and animation here exquisitely captures the disorienting chaos of the battlefield. Perhaps more so than any episode we've seen so far in the series, alternating points of view in the air and on the ground during this heated skirmish brings a visceral weight to the reality of the war.

    In the midst of all of this, two important lessons emerge.

    A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

    As Anakin advises Ahsoka when they first learn Obi-Wan may be in trouble, worrying has no place on the battlefield. To prevail, they must keep their focus on where they are, what they are doing, present in the here and now. Wandering minds are a liability and they're no good to Obi-Wan if they're dead.

    A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

    In a contradictory spirit, Ahsoka and Anakin also treat these battles as something of a game, a spirited match to tally the highest number of enemy kills, flattening battle droids and keeping track for the purposes of future bragging rights. As the injured and exhausted Obi-Wan remarks, he doesn't understand how they can simplify the carnage of war into a contest, something of a sport.

    A scene from "Landing at Point Rain." A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

    But just as important as staying in the moment, to keep a clear mind despite the emotional burden inherent for soldiers participating in a prolonged war, there must be some allowance to blow off steam, to laugh in the face of it all, a release valve for stress found through the absurdity of reducing combat to little more than target practice. Even Ki-Adi-Mundi, a Jedi Master who always seems to have a very serious expression, can see the value in that.

    A scene from "Landing at Point Rain."

    Intel:

    • Designers added some personality to the gunships in this episode, including an illustration of a nexu with the phrase "Bad Kitty" scrawled beneath it, an homage to the ILM animation crew who nicknamed the creature just that during the making of Attack of the Clones.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back next Thursday when the mission continues in "Weapons Factory."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

    Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) Clone Wars Rewatch

