"Who my father was matters less than my memory of him."

Determined to kill Jedi Master Mace Windu, young Boba Fett poses as a clone cadet and sneaks aboard a Jedi cruiser to plant a bomb in Windu's quarters. But Boba's plan goes awry when the blast fails to kill Mace and, suddenly, every clone aboard is looking for the saboteur. Boba destroys the ship's reactor to create a distraction and, soon, the entire cruiser begins to break apart. Unaware that Boba is the culprit, Boba's new cadet comrades save his life but is he too obsessed with revenge to do the same for them?

