"Attachment is not compassion."

Medical supplies are desperately needed for a crucial Republic battlefront. While the Jedi Knights transport Poggle the Lesser as a prisoner to Coruscant, the Padawans Barriss Offee and Ahsoka Tano are dispatched to escort the medical frigate to its destination. When Geonosian brain worms take control of the clone troopers aboard their supply ship, Ahsoka and Barriss must battle to stop the vessel from unleashing the deadly plague upon the galaxy.