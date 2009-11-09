"No gift is more precious than trust."

Anakin, Ahsoka, Luminara Unduli and her Padawan, Barriss Offee, lead a mission to destroy a droid factory on Geonosis. But Poggle the Lesser has other plans as he deploys his newest weapon, the indestructible super tanks. Desperate to accomplish their mission before the foundry comes online, the Jedi devise a daring plan in which Anakin and Luminara will act as decoys, diverting the super tanks, while Ahsoka and Barriss infiltrate the plant via a labyrinth of catacombs beneath the city. The plan is risky. The stakes are high. It's their only option, but are the Padawans up to the challenge?

