-
Dantooine
The site of the first base for the Rebel Alliance, Dantooine is an Outer Rim world, filled with lush forests and green landscapes. The Alliance would later leave Dantooine for a new home in an effort to stay one step ahead of the Empire.
The site of the first base for the Rebel Alliance, Dantooine is an Outer Rim world, filled with lush forests and green landscapes. The Alliance would later leave Dantooine for a new home in an effort to stay one step ahead of the Empire.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved