  • Saesee Tiin

    databank

    Saesee Tiin

    The imposing Saesee Tiin was a member of the Jedi Council during the final years of the Republic. In addition to being a skilled, courageous master of the lightsaber, he was also a capable starfighter pilot. Tiin voyaged to Naboo to attend the funeral of fallen Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn, and the jubilant celebration that marked the liberation of that outlying world. Ten years after this event, Tiin was still an active member of the Jedi order, and a vital battlefield general in the Clone Wars.

Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.93m
species
  • Iktotchi
Weapons
Vehicles
  • Jedi Starfighter

