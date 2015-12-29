-
Saesee Tiin
The imposing Saesee Tiin was a member of the Jedi Council during the final years of the Republic. In addition to being a skilled, courageous master of the lightsaber, he was also a capable starfighter pilot. Tiin voyaged to Naboo to attend the funeral of fallen Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn, and the jubilant celebration that marked the liberation of that outlying world. Ten years after this event, Tiin was still an active member of the Jedi order, and a vital battlefield general in the Clone Wars.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.93m
species
Iktotchi
Weapons
Vehicles
Jedi Starfighter