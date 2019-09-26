Check Out New Star Wars Products Just Revealed for Triple Force Friday

Take a look at new toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more, including items from the Triple Force Friday livestream and beyond!
The heroes and villains of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order are about to be immortalized on store shelves around the globe. And this morning, we got to watch as stars Daisy Ridley, Pedro Pascal, Billy Dee Williams, and more got their first glimpse at some of the truly wonderful new merchandise available next week as part of Triple Force Friday, October 4.
During the special global reveal, hosted by Warwick Davis at Pinewood Studios outside London, newcomers Naomi Ackie and Gina Carano squealed with delight upon seeing their characters recreated as Hasbro action figures, Funko Pop! bobbleheads, and LEGO minifigures. The star-studded event also included Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and of course BB-8 and D-O, the droid duo from the epic conclusion of the Skywalker saga.
Check out even more amazing new products coming on Triple Force Friday below!
