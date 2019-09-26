ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Check Out New Star Wars Products Just Revealed for Triple Force Friday

September 26, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Take a look at new toys, collectibles, apparel, accessories, and more, including items from the Triple Force Friday livestream and beyond!

The heroes and villains of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order are about to be immortalized on store shelves around the globe. And this morning, we got to watch as stars Daisy Ridley, Pedro Pascal, Billy Dee Williams, and more got their first glimpse at some of the truly wonderful new merchandise available next week as part of Triple Force Friday, October 4.

During the special global reveal, hosted by Warwick Davis at Pinewood Studios outside London, newcomers Naomi Ackie and Gina Carano squealed with delight upon seeing their characters recreated as Hasbro action figures, Funko Pop! bobbleheads, and LEGO minifigures. The star-studded event also included Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and of course BB-8 and D-O, the droid duo from the epic conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

Check out even more amazing new products coming on Triple Force Friday below!

Amazon

An Amazon T-shirt

    • Wear your love of Star Wars on your sleeve with T-shirts designs celebrating the heroes and villains from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the crew from The Mandalorian, and Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

    Bose

    Bose headphones

    These special Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker edition QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are engineered with supreme sound quality, noise cancellation, and are enabled to deliver audio augmented reality experiences through the official Star Wars app.

    Citizen

    Citizen watchesA Citizen watch.Citizen watches

    Count down to the new Star Wars film and series, and celebrate the saga with watches that pay homage to the Death Star and evoke characters like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Boba Fett, and Darth Vader.

    Controller GearA Controller Gear controller.

    Prepare to play through the epic adventures of former Padawan Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a special edition, Purge trooper-themed Xbox controller.

    Disney ParksPoe's X-wing toy

    Fly off to help the Resistance with an exclusive Poe Dameron X-wing toy available on Triple Force Friday at Walt Disney World Resort, and landing later at Disneyland Resort.

    Disney/Lucasfilm Publishing

    Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy cover

    The Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker begins with new books and comics, including an incredibly detailed pop-up book exploring the galaxy far, far away.

    Disney store

    First Order Deluxe playset.

    Recreate the adventures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a First Order Deluxe playset. When you can’t get to the cantina, enjoy your favorite beverage from a new Mandalorian mug.

    Funko

    A Funko Pop! Jannah

    • Lando Calrissian, Poe Dameron, Rose Tico, Finn, Jannah, and Zorii Bliss from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker join the Funko Pop! galaxy.

    • And Cal Kestis and the Second Sister Inquisitor from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will get the Pop! vinyl treatment.

    Gap

    Gap Hoodie

    For children who are seeing red over the First Order’s newest elite soldiers, a fashionable Sith trooper hoodie.

    Garmin

    Garmin for kids

    Fuel your Force and track the whole family’s Jedi-like fitness. For kids, there’s the vívofit jr. 2, aligned with either the dark or the light side.

    A Star Wars Garmin

    For adults, the Legacy Saga Series, smartwatches inspired by Rey and Darth Vader.

    Hasbro

    Hasbro Black Series First EditionHasbro's Black Series ReyHasbro's Black Series Kylo RenHasbro's Black Series Sith trooperHasbro's Black Series jet TrooperHasbro's Black Series MandalorianHasbro's Black Series JawaHasbro's Black Series Cal KestisHasbro's Black Series Second Sister

    The 6-inch Black Series will debut special first-edition figures in pristine white packaging including Rey and Kylo Ren, plus the Sith trooper and Jet trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Mandalorian and a new Jawa from The Mandalorian, and Cal Kestis and the Second Sister Inquisitor from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.Hasbro's Black Series Jannah Hasbro's Black Series Purge trooperHasbro's Black Series Cara Dune

    These figures and more -- including Jannah from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cara Dune from The Mandalorian, and the Purge trooper from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- will also be available in standard-issue Black Series packaging.

    Hasbro's Ultimate Interactive D-O

    When BB-8’s new droid sidekick isn’t rolling behind the one-of-a-kind orange and white Resistance hero, you can go on your own adventures with D-O thanks to Hasbro’s new Ultimate D-O Interactive Droid.

    Hasbro's The Vintage Collection AT-ST Raider

    The Vintage Collection adds a stunning new vehicle to its ranks, the specially-modified AT-ST Raider from The Mandalorian.

    Rey from Hasbro's Galaxy of AdventuresFinn from Hasbro's Galaxy of Adventures Kylo Ren from Hasbro's Galaxy of Adventures Chewbacca from Hasbro's Galaxy of Adventures

    And the new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures line will debut Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren, costumed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, plus everyone’s favorite Wookiee co-pilot, Chewbacca.

    Hasbro's Kylo Ren mask

    For children looking to extend their Star Wars playtime with their own lightsaber duels, Hasbro also offers the revamped Force rage mask of Kylo Ren with sound and light effects, Rey and Kylo Ren’s lightsabers, and the new Scream Saber, which turns any sound you can imagine and record into the sound effect for your lightsaber-swinging action.

    Hybrid Apparel

    Hybrid apparel tee

    Take a shine to a Sith trooper shirt in a gleaming foil treatment. The Supreme Leader would approve.

    KanoKano coding kit

    Children six and up can learn the ways of the Force by mastering coding with a DIY, build-it-yourself kit. 

    Kotobukiya

    Kotobukiya statue

    Celebrate the new droid duo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a collectible statuette of BB-8 and his diminutive pal D-O. 

    LEGOLEGO Pasaana Speeder Chase LEGO Kylo Ren Shuttle LEGO Y-wing

    Rey’s speeder chase on Pasaana, Kylo Ren’s shuttle, and Zorii Bliss in the cockpit of a Y-wing get the LEGO brick treatment as part of a new collection featuring characters and scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

    LEGO A-wing LEGO Millennium Falcon

    Individual sets also include Lt. Connix with an A-wing, and C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian taking command of the Millennium Falcon with the help of Boolio, R2-D2, and D-O.

    LEGo AT-ST Raider

    Plus, build on the adventures of The Mandalorian with the all-new LEGO AT-ST Raider set.

    Mattel

    Mattel's Hot WheelsMattel's Hot Wheels Mattel's Hot Wheels

    Hot Wheels will add new character-inspired vehicles that evoke Rey, Kylo Ren, and D-O from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And Mattel will debut a new car in the style of the AT-ST Raider from The Mandalorian.

    Party City

    Get ready for Halloween and dress like Supreme Leader Kylo Ren or Resistance hero Rey from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

    Rubies

    You can also grab a galaxy of other Star Wars costumes from Rubies. 

    SeagateSeagate game drive

    Stow Jedi secrets and other invaluable information on a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-themed 2TB game drive for Xbox.

    Stance

    • Stance socks

    Outfit the whole family in galactic socks celebrating the Star Wars saga.

    Target

    A hoodie from Target

    If you can’t join the crimson-armored Sith troopers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can at least get a cozy hoodie made in their image.

    A D-O lamp

    Or shine a light on the future of the Resistance with an adorable lamp shaped like the new droid D-O.

    Walmart

    Hasbro's Skywalker saga set

    Hasbro and Funko come together for a prized Walmart-exclusive: special golden-hued figures and a Chewbacca Funko Pop! bobblehead that celebrate all eras of the Skywalker saga.

    Zazzle

    A Mandalorian blanketA Mandalorian lunchbox A Mandalorian tumbler A Mandalorian water bottleCreate your own made-to-order merchandise like colorful throws, a lunch tin, water bottle, and tumbler featuring the mask of The Mandalorian.

    A Second Sister Phone caseA BD-1 speakerA Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order notebook A purge trooper water bottle

    Celebrate the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a new droid friend, BD-1, emblazoned on a handy travel speaker, a special Second Sister sketch on your phone case, a logo notebook, or a water bottle featuring the Purge trooper.

    A Jedi Order mouse pad

    And simply show your allegiance to the Jedi Order with a golden symbol on a mouse pad.

    Watch the full Triple Force Friday livestream now!


    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Star Wars merchandise SWS Triple Force Friday

