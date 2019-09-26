Check Out New Star Wars Products Just Revealed for Triple Force Friday

And Cal Kestis and the Second Sister Inquisitor from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will get the Pop! vinyl treatment.

Gap

For children who are seeing red over the First Order’s newest elite soldiers, a fashionable Sith trooper hoodie.

Garmin

Fuel your Force and track the whole family’s Jedi-like fitness. For kids, there’s the vívofit jr. 2, aligned with either the dark or the light side.

For adults, the Legacy Saga Series, smartwatches inspired by Rey and Darth Vader.

Hasbro

The 6-inch Black Series will debut special first-edition figures in pristine white packaging including Rey and Kylo Ren, plus the Sith trooper and Jet trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Mandalorian and a new Jawa from The Mandalorian, and Cal Kestis and the Second Sister Inquisitor from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

These figures and more -- including Jannah from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cara Dune from The Mandalorian, and the Purge trooper from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- will also be available in standard-issue Black Series packaging.

When BB-8’s new droid sidekick isn’t rolling behind the one-of-a-kind orange and white Resistance hero, you can go on your own adventures with D-O thanks to Hasbro’s new Ultimate D-O Interactive Droid.

The Vintage Collection adds a stunning new vehicle to its ranks, the specially-modified AT-ST Raider from The Mandalorian.

And the new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures line will debut Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren, costumed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, plus everyone’s favorite Wookiee co-pilot, Chewbacca.

For children looking to extend their Star Wars playtime with their own lightsaber duels, Hasbro also offers the revamped Force rage mask of Kylo Ren with sound and light effects, Rey and Kylo Ren’s lightsabers, and the new Scream Saber, which turns any sound you can imagine and record into the sound effect for your lightsaber-swinging action.

Hybrid Apparel

Take a shine to a Sith trooper shirt in a gleaming foil treatment. The Supreme Leader would approve.

Kano

Children six and up can learn the ways of the Force by mastering coding with a DIY, build-it-yourself kit.

Kotobukiya

Celebrate the new droid duo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a collectible statuette of BB-8 and his diminutive pal D-O.

LEGO

Rey’s speeder chase on Pasaana, Kylo Ren’s shuttle, and Zorii Bliss in the cockpit of a Y-wing get the LEGO brick treatment as part of a new collection featuring characters and scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Individual sets also include Lt. Connix with an A-wing, and C-3PO, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian taking command of the Millennium Falcon with the help of Boolio, R2-D2, and D-O.

Plus, build on the adventures of The Mandalorian with the all-new LEGO AT-ST Raider set.

Mattel

Hot Wheels will add new character-inspired vehicles that evoke Rey, Kylo Ren, and D-O from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And Mattel will debut a new car in the style of the AT-ST Raider from The Mandalorian.

Party City

Get ready for Halloween and dress like Supreme Leader Kylo Ren or Resistance hero Rey from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Rubies

You can also grab a galaxy of other Star Wars costumes from Rubies.

Seagate

Stow Jedi secrets and other invaluable information on a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order-themed 2TB game drive for Xbox.

Stance