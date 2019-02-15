Triple Force Friday Announced

The next generation of Star Wars products arrives in our galaxy this fall.

Let the countdown begin.

Triple Force Friday, the latest in a tradition of Star Wars product launches, is set for October 4, Lucasfilm and Disney announced today. The event will see the debut of brand-new products inspired by three of the year's biggest Star Wars releases, including:



The highly-anticipated, final installment of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: Episode IX

The first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, set to debut exclusively on the upcoming streaming service, Disney+

The latest title from EA and Respawn -- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- a brand-new action-adventure game releasing holiday 2019

Products spanning categories from toys to collectibles, housewares, books, apparel, and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on October 4. As with past Force Friday celebrations, stores around the world will join the festivities with in-store events and midnight openings.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Triple Force Friday!

