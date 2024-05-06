Dark Siders Rejoice with Revenge of the 6th Reveals

Move over, May the 4th. The Sith have arrived.

Star Wars Day is over for another year, but this May the 6th was made for the Sith.

Fans of the dark side of the Force have long celebrated the galaxy’s villains on this day, and this year StarWars.com is getting in on the fun. (We prefer the term anti-heroes, thank you). Take a look at our top six new items revealed in Amazon stores today.

Sith Villains T-Shirt by Amazon Merch on Demand

If your favorite band line-up was entirely made up of our favorite saber-wielding bad guys, it would look something like this: Darth Vader, front and center, flanked by General Grievous, Kylo Ren, Emperor Palpatine, and Darth Maul.

Darth Maul Mastermind by Citizen

What if we told you Maul’s a mastermind? A new Citizen watch pays homage to the formidable warrior and survivor who once served the Sith with a double-bladed red lightsaber.

Star Wars: The Black Series Emperor Palpatine on the Throne by Hasbro



Somehow, Emperor Palpatine has returned to the 6-inch scale line with premium details and Photoreal design. In addition to the throne, the set also comes with two alternate faces (of evil), extra hands with Force lightning effects and Palpatine’s cane.

Star Wars Doorables Dark Side Collection by Just Play

Who said the dark side can’t also be adorable? Discover Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Count Dooku, and many more servants of the Sith in this blind-bag collection featuring eight exclusive figures.

Imperial Star Destroyer by the LEGO Group

Recreate an Imperial Star Destroyer, brick by terrifying brick, in this new buildable playset that includes a LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary Cal Kestis minifigure

Darth Maul Waffle Maker by Uncanny Brands

The rule of two isn’t just for the Sith. Enjoy double-sided breakfast treats featuring Maul’s fearsome face in this waffle maker.