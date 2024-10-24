STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW | DEC 3 ON DISNEY+

Bring The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1 Home on 4K Ultra HD 

October 24, 2024
StarWars.com Team

New Collector’s Editions with SteelBook packaging, exclusive art, new bonus features, and collector cards arrive on December 3.

If you’re feeling like Sabine Wren and just want to bring Ezra Bridger home, we’ve got good news for you.

This December, Star Wars: Ahsoka – The Complete First Season and the most recent adventures of the clan of two, Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season, both arrive on collectible physical media.

On pre-order starting October 31, the sets mark the first time these seasons of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars shows will be available to own. Like the previous Lucasfilm Collector’s Editions released earlier this year, including Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor Season 1, each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD SteelBook with brand-new box art designed by Attila Szarka, collectible concept art cards and other bonus materials.

Additionally, the four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio, for a home theater experience with stunning visuals and immersive, cinematic sound.

    • Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Complete Third Season

    Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, The New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

    BONUS FEATURES

    • Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

    • Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

    • Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.

    • Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season

    Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

    BONUS FEATURES

    • Ahsoka: Legacy — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.

    • Path of the Apprentice — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.

    • Ghosts of the Past — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.

    • Darkness Rising — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes

    Aspect Ratio

    Physical: 2:39:1

    Disc Size

    4K UHD Blu-ray: 100GB

    U.S. Audio

    4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital

    U.S. Subtitles

    4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French

