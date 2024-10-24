Bring The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka Season 1 Home on 4K Ultra HD 

New Collector’s Editions with SteelBook packaging, exclusive art, new bonus features, and collector cards arrive on December 3.

If you’re feeling like Sabine Wren and just want to bring Ezra Bridger home, we’ve got good news for you.

This December, Star Wars: Ahsoka – The Complete First Season and the most recent adventures of the clan of two, Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Complete Third Season, both arrive on collectible physical media.

On pre-order starting October 31, the sets mark the first time these seasons of the Emmy-nominated Star Wars shows will be available to own. Like the previous Lucasfilm Collector’s Editions released earlier this year, including Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor Season 1, each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD SteelBook with brand-new box art designed by Attila Szarka, collectible concept art cards and other bonus materials.

Additionally, the four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio, for a home theater experience with stunning visuals and immersive, cinematic sound.