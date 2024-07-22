SDCC 2024: New Battle of Jakku Comic and Other Reveals Ahead of the Lucasfilm Panel

Learn about new books and comics coming to this galaxy and get ready for the Lucasfilm Panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this week!
To quote Finn: Why does everyone want to go back to Jakku?
Our answer? To witness the end of the Empire. And a new Marvel maxi-series, Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising, arrives later this year to bring us all along for the ride. The comic is one of a handful of new titles StarWars.com can exclusively reveal today as we gear up for San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Check back Thursday after the annual Lucasfilm panel, which will dive into stories in books, comics, video games and beyond, for more news and reveals!
Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising
A new Marvel maxi-series written by Alex Segura with pencils by Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales will follow the events of Star Wars issue #50 and Star Wars: Darth Vader issue #50 as the Marvel Star Wars series jumps forward in time after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to witness the success of the Rebel Alliance. The final battle of the galactic civil war begins with the first issue October 2, 2024. Today, get your first look at the cover art by Phil Noto for all four issues and the official description for issue #1.