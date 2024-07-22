STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE | NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

SDCC 2024: New Battle of Jakku Comic and Other Reveals Ahead of the Lucasfilm Panel

July 22, 2024
July 22, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Learn about new books and comics coming to this galaxy and get ready for the Lucasfilm Panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this week!

To quote Finn: Why does everyone want to go back to Jakku?

Our answer? To witness the end of the Empire. And a new Marvel maxi-series, Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising, arrives later this year to bring us all along for the ride. The comic is one of a handful of new titles StarWars.com can exclusively reveal today as we gear up for San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Check back Thursday after the annual Lucasfilm panel, which will dive into stories in books, comics, video games and beyond, for more news and reveals!

Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising teaser

Battle of Jakku — Insurgency Rising

A new Marvel maxi-series written by Alex Segura with pencils by Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales will follow the events of Star Wars issue #50 and Star Wars: Darth Vader issue #50 as the Marvel Star Wars series jumps forward in time after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to witness the success of the Rebel Alliance. The final battle of the galactic civil war begins with the first issue October 2, 2024. Today, get your first look at the cover art by Phil Noto for all four issues and the official description for issue #1.

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #1

    Written by ALEX SEGURA

    Penciled by LEONARD KIRK & STEFANO RAFFAELE

    Cover by PHIL NOTO

    IN THE WAKE OF THE BATTLE OF ENDOR, CAN LUKE, LEIA AND THE NASCENT NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED — AND DEADLY — NEW THREAT?

    A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC! LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?! What is the new villain’s connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!

    The Prequel Trilogy Graphic Novel cover

    The Prequel Trilogy Graphic Novel

    A new collection of the illustrated adaptations of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has just been announced from Dark Horse and is available for preorder starting today. Relive every key moment, from a diplomatic mission to Naboo through the establishment of the Empire, with this new take on the beginning of the Skywalker saga. The collection arrives November 12, 2024.

    Plus, we have brand-new covers for three previously-announced titles.

    Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone #2

    Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone #2

    Release date: November 13, 2024

    Star Wars Encyclopedia cover

    Star Wars Encyclopedia

    Release date: November 5, 2024

    Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Premonition cover

    Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Premonition

    Release date: April 8, 2025

    Whether you love the High Republic and the prequels, the age of the Empire, or the era of the Resistance, there’s a new Star Wars book or comic for you. And if you’re attending SDCC…

    Patton Oswalt hosts the SDCC Lucasfilm Panel

    “Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away”

    From The High Republic to the Age of Rebellion, join storytellers of all kinds in this epic celebration of creativity across the Star Wars Galaxy, with exciting reveals from upcoming books, comics, and games. Moderated by Patton Oswalt, this panel will bring together writers, artists, and actors from across the Star Wars Galaxy, including the voice cast behind the upcoming open-world scoundrel adventure Star Wars Outlaws: Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess), Jay Rincon (ND-5), and legendary Star Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as well as Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty. Attendees can also expect a sneak peek at what is next for upcoming Star Wars books and comics from Justina Ireland (Defy the Storm; Mission to Disaster), Tessa Gratton (Defy the Storm; Temptation of the Force), and Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic: Children of the Storm).

    Check back for more news and reveals from the floor of San Diego Comic-Con International this Thursday with StarWars.com’s breaking news coverage of the panel!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    SDCC

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    What is the Barash Vow?

    June 11, 2024

    June 11, 2024

    Jun 11

  • {:title=>"The Acolyte", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-acolyte"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Who Is Vernestra Rwoh?

    May 29, 2024

    May 29, 2024

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Who's Who on the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace and The Living Force

    April 12, 2024

    April 12, 2024

    Apr 12

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Star Wars: The High Republic: Tales of Enlightenment - Exclusive Excerpt

    April 1, 2024

    April 1, 2024

    Apr 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    March 15, 2024

    March 15, 2024

    Mar 15

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    The High Republic Authors on Authors: Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland 

    March 4, 2024

    March 4, 2024

    Mar 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Jedi Master Arkoff is Back in The Edge of Balance — Cover Reveal

    February 28, 2024

    February 28, 2024

    Feb 28

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Return of the Jedi Masters Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann in Temptation of the Force — Cover Reveal

    February 14, 2024

    February 14, 2024

    Feb 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved