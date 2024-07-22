SDCC 2024: New Battle of Jakku Comic and Other Reveals Ahead of the Lucasfilm Panel

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK & STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by PHIL NOTO

IN THE WAKE OF THE BATTLE OF ENDOR, CAN LUKE, LEIA AND THE NASCENT NEW REPUBLIC STAVE OFF AN UNEXPECTED — AND DEADLY — NEW THREAT?

A DEFIANT IMPERIAL takes center stage — and goes on the offensive against the NEW REPUBLIC! LEIA makes a startling discovery in the forests of ENDOR! Who are the mysterious and deadly ACOLYTES OF THE BEYOND?! What is the new villain’s connection to DARTH VADER? All this as the post-Return of the Jedi storytelling BEGINS!

The Prequel Trilogy Graphic Novel

A new collection of the illustrated adaptations of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith has just been announced from Dark Horse and is available for preorder starting today. Relive every key moment, from a diplomatic mission to Naboo through the establishment of the Empire, with this new take on the beginning of the Skywalker saga. The collection arrives November 12, 2024.

Plus, we have brand-new covers for three previously-announced titles.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Dispatches from the Occlusion Zone #2

Release date: November 13, 2024

Star Wars Encyclopedia

Release date: November 5, 2024

Star Wars: The High Republic: Edge of Balance: Premonition

Release date: April 8, 2025

Whether you love the High Republic and the prequels, the age of the Empire, or the era of the Resistance, there’s a new Star Wars book or comic for you. And if you’re attending SDCC…

“Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away”

From The High Republic to the Age of Rebellion, join storytellers of all kinds in this epic celebration of creativity across the Star Wars Galaxy, with exciting reveals from upcoming books, comics, and games. Moderated by Patton Oswalt, this panel will bring together writers, artists, and actors from across the Star Wars Galaxy, including the voice cast behind the upcoming open-world scoundrel adventure Star Wars Outlaws: Humberly Gonzalez (Kay Vess), Jay Rincon (ND-5), and legendary Star Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Nix, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as well as Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty. Attendees can also expect a sneak peek at what is next for upcoming Star Wars books and comics from Justina Ireland (Defy the Storm; Mission to Disaster), Tessa Gratton (Defy the Storm; Temptation of the Force), and Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic: Children of the Storm).

Check back for more news and reveals from the floor of San Diego Comic-Con International this Thursday with StarWars.com’s breaking news coverage of the panel!