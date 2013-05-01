ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Chronicle Books May the 4th Virtual Chat

May 1, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Join Lucasfilm Executive Editor Jonathan Rinzler in conversation with authors Jeffrey Brown (Vader's Little Princess) and Daniel Wallace (Book of Sith), and be sure to enter Chronicle Books' May the 4th giveaway!

