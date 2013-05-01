Join Lucasfilm Executive Editor Jonathan Rinzler in conversation with authors Jeffrey Brown (Vader's Little Princess) and Daniel Wallace (Book of Sith), and be sure to enter Chronicle Books' May the 4th giveaway!
Chronicle Books May the 4th Virtual Chat
May 1, 2013
May 1, 2013
