NYCC 2019: 'Project Luminous' Details and More Revealed at the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

October 4, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Find out new info on the mysterious initiative and get a first look at covers and interiors for just-announced books and comics!

Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain offered a glimpse into the future of Star Wars books and comics today at New York Comic-Con, and it has us more excited than an Ewok on a speeder bike. Hosting a panel that included some of the biggest Star Wars authors and comic book writers in our galaxy, Siglain revealed new titles and, significantly, teased the mysterious "Project Luminous."

While little is known about Project Luminous, Siglain showed a slide that stated, "The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It's an energy field created by all living things. Until... PROJECT LUMINOUS, 2020." He also confirmed the involvement of five all-star authors: Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule. Check out the slide below.

Project Luminous details from NYCC 2019

Siglain also announced the involvement of various publishers, including Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, IDW Publishing, and Marvel. Whatever Project Luminous is, it sounds big.

Among the big reveals of books and comics are The Thrawn Ascendency Trilogy by Timothy Zahn, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization, and many more. See below for a first look at covers and interiors unveiled at the panel, and be sure to read StarWars.com's exclusive interview with Charles Soule about his relaunch of Marvel's flagship Star Wars series, which was announced today!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker temp cover

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization by Rae Carson (Del Rey)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker junior novelization cover

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker junior novel by Michael Kogge (Disney Lucasfilm Press)

Use the Force book cover Use the Force interior spread

Use the Force by Christian Blauvelt (DK Publishing)

Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga cover

The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga, adapted from the novel by Ken Liu with art by Akira Himekawa, Haruichi, Akira Fukaya, Takashi Kisaki, and Subaru (VIZ Media)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anthology cover

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anthology by various (Disney Lucasfilm Press)
Star Wars: Dark Legends logo

Dark Legends by George Mann (author) and Grant Griffin (illustrator) (Disney Lucasfilm Press)

the cover of the new Marvel Star Wars.Pages from the new Marvel Star Wars.Pages from the new Marvel Star Wars.

Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule (Marvel)

The Rise of Kylo Ren cover The Rise of Kylo Ren cover

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren by Charles Soule (Marvel)

Alphabet Squadron: Shadow Fall temp cover

Alphabet Squadron: Shadow Fall by Alexander Freed

Lucasfilm also announced Darth Vader #1 by Greg Pak (Marvel) and The Thrawn Ascendancy Trilogy (Del Rey) by Timothy Zahn.

NYCC 2019

