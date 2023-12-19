ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Dan Brooks

Dan Brooks is the senior writer and editor of StarWars.com, as well as a writer and producer of various Lucasfilm digital series including The StarWars.com 10 and Our Star Wars Stories. A lifelong fan of a galaxy far, far away, one of his crowning achievements is beating Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on SNES. (It was really hard.) Dan loves Star Wars, music, comics, the outdoors, video games, and the New York Jets, Rangers, Knicks, and Yankees.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
My father coming home from a business trip -- maybe in 1984 -- with a Darth Vader action figure for me.
FAVORITE FILM
Return of the Jedi
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Luke Skywalker
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke taking down all of Jabba's henchmen in the sarlacc sequence from Return of the Jedi. The action, energy, and music are just about perfect.
