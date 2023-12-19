Dan Brooks is the senior writer and editor of StarWars.com, as well as a writer and producer of various Lucasfilm digital series including The StarWars.com 10 and Our Star Wars Stories. A lifelong fan of a galaxy far, far away, one of his crowning achievements is beating Super Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on SNES. (It was really hard.) Dan loves Star Wars, music, comics, the outdoors, video games, and the New York Jets, Rangers, Knicks, and Yankees.