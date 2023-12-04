Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

Lucasfilm Publishing’s Michael Siglain on the new book that celebrates little-known details of the beloved saga.

Which Star Wars sound effect was created by someone running their hands through a bowl of mac and cheese? A fun new book will answer this (gross) question and many more.

Weird But True! Star Wars: 300 Epic Facts from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, a new collaboration between National Geographic and Lucasfilm coming August 6, 2024, will explore fascinating Star Wars facts from behind the scenes, in-universe, and from Disney Parks experiences. The latest in Nat Geo Kids’ popular Weird But True! series, the book spans the Star Wars saga, from the original trilogy to The Mandalorian to The High Republic and beyond, as well as mediums, featuring trivia from video games, books, comics, and more. You can get a first look at the cover below, and StarWars.com caught up with Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain to learn more about the title, including the odd facts that even he found surprising.

StarWars.com: How did this collaboration with National Geographic come about?

Michael Siglain: With both Lucasfilm and Nat Geo being a part of the larger Walt Disney Company, it was only a matter of time before there was a crossover between these two powerhouse franchises. Nat Geo Kids brought the idea of Weird But True! Star Wars to us, but at the time, they weren't sure if this book could be done, and if we could have a crossover between Nat Geo and Star Wars. Needless to say, we jumped at the chance to work with the team at Nat Geo Kids and add Star Wars to such an iconic and irreverent book series as Weird But True! Senior editor Ariane Szu-Tu and her incredible team have taken such care with this book to be true to both Nat Geo and Star Wars, and the end result works perfectly for readers and fans of both franchises.

StarWars.com: What's your favorite weird fact in the book?

Michael Siglain: It's impossible to pick just one fact! I love the facts that showcase the influence that Star Wars has had on the real world, like the "Vader Crater" on one of Pluto's moons or that there's a Fruit Bat in New Guinea that's nicknamed the "Yoda Bat" because it looks like Yoda. Then there are all the interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the special effects and the in-world facts about the characters and creatures.

StarWars.com: Do you think this book is something kids and adults can both enjoy?

Michael Siglain: Weird But True! Star Wars has something for everyone. Kids will love the variety of facts and the humorous Weird But True! commentary, and adults will find out new and interesting facts from across the franchise. Weird But True! Star Wars is perfect for kids, and for all of us who are still kids at heart.

Weird But True! Star Wars: 300 Epic Facts from a Galaxy Far, Far Away arrives August 6, 2024, and is available for pre-order now.