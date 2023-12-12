ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

December 12, 2023
Dan Brooks

Lucasfilm’s Jason Stein and writer David Shayne talk to StarWars.com about bringing galactic cheer with these charming tales.

It’s time for jingle bells…and LEGO bricks!

Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group released today three new holiday-themed LEGO Star Wars shorts, all clever stories of celebration in the galaxy far, far away. There are two non-verbal tales: “Chewie’s Holiday Cheer Up,” which finds Chewie’s friends plotting a Life Day surprise for their Wookiee pal, and “Tenoo Treasures,” set during the High Republic era, which sees Yoda recruiting Padawans Kai and Lys from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures for some wreath building. “’Twas the Night Before Life Day,” featuring full voice acting, tells of a white bantha game on the Death Star — that is heavily tilted in the Emperor’s favor. The all-ages shorts are filled with themes of friendship and giving, as well as LEGO Star Wars’ classic brand of humor and in-jokes, making for a most impressive addition to your holiday viewing this year. You can watch them below, and read exclusive commentary from the Lucasfilm’s Franchise Content & Strategy team Jason Stein and “’Twas the Night Before Life Day” writer David Shayne.

“Chewie’s Holiday Cheer Up”


"For many of us, celebrating the holidays is done through observing traditions, and it's no different for Wookiees — the hanging of the Life Day orbs brings the community together to recognize the significance of the day. As we reflected on our own holiday experiences, being far from home can sometimes make it difficult to enjoy the traditions that make the holidays feel special. Thankfully for Chewbacca, his fellow rebels at Yavin Base won't let Life Day pass without a proper celebration that shows the strength of their friendship as they work together to recreate those traditions." — Jason Stein

“Tenoo Treasures”


"Having introduced younglings Kai and Lys in Young Jedi Adventures earlier this year, we wanted to showcase the energy and exuberance that drives them in taking on challenges large and small, while capturing a sense of curiosity and wonder that the holiday spirit invokes in children and adults. Leaning into Yoda's thinking regarding how "truly wonderful the mind of a child is," we show the younglings eagerly embracing a task while learning patience along the way, complete with a little holiday magic from Master Yoda." — Jason Stein

“’Twas the Night Before Life Day”


“We knew that we wanted to do a Life Day short with Vader and the Emperor set at a holiday party, but beyond that we weren't sure what it would be. I was brainstorming during the winter of 2022, so ''Twas the Night Before X-Mas' was in the air. I got the idea and, since I hadn’t really discussed it with anyone at LEGO or Lucasfilm, thought I would write a verse or two and see if they would go for it. But I got carried away and ended up writing the whole thing (sometimes stuff comes together quickly) and sent them a ‘whaddya think’ email. Fortunately, they went for it! A few edits later and we were recording! It all came together VERY fast, but I sometimes wonder if I would’ve gotten the initial idea had I been brainstorming in July.” — David Shayne

Looking for more LEGO Star Wars holiday cheer? The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and more shorts from holidays past are also available.

Dan Brooks is a writer and the senior editor of StarWars.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks and Instagram @therealdanbrooks.

