Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Comes to an End - Exclusive Preview

Get a first look at the final issues of Dark Horse’s all-ages comic, and hear reflections from writer Daniel José Older.

Sav Malagán has been on an adventure to remember. The restless Padawan star of Dark Horse’s all-ages comic, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, did what almost any teenager would, given the chance: join a motley crew of pirates (including Maz Kanata) for some planet-hopping action. As a result, she’s tussled with pirate gangs, traveled the stars, and had to explain it all to her master. The delightful series wraps up this week with issues 6, 7, and 8 all arriving on Wednesday, June 28; to mark the occasion, StarWars.com caught up with writer Daniel José Older to talk about crafting The High Republic Adventures, and is excited to offer a first look at its final installments.

StarWars.com: The High Republic Adventures has been really fun, with an almost '80s Amblin vibe, as Sav goes off on this big adventure that's thrilling but dangerous. What were your influences and inspiration for the story?

Daniel José Older: Thank you! I do love The Goonies and the fun pirate adventure part of that was definitely on my mind, but I was also very aware that this was a story from the side of the pirates, and to that end, Peaky Blinders ended up being a big inspiration. I love the sense of community and family in that show, and the way characters on the wrong side of the law struggle with all the impossible shades of gray their existence demands. It's the notion that, as messy as these folks are, there's still a code in play and there are still much worse folks out there to contend with.