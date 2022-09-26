Bria LaVorgna is a writer who doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t love Star Wars. She also really loves Alderaan, Doctor Aphra, and Inferno Squad.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY

My uncle and cousins showed me A New Hope when I was two years old while my parents were gone...and also introduced me to chocolate cake at the same time.

FAVORITE FILM

A New Hope

FAVORITE CHARACTER

Iden Versio

FAVORITE SCENE

Throne room fight in The Last Jedi