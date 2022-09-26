ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bria LaVorgna

Bria LaVorgna is a writer who doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t love Star Wars. She also really loves Alderaan, Doctor Aphra, and Inferno Squad.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
My uncle and cousins showed me A New Hope when I was two years old while my parents were gone...and also introduced me to chocolate cake at the same time.
FAVORITE FILM
A New Hope
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Iden Versio
FAVORITE SCENE
Throne room fight in The Last Jedi
    LEGO Star Wars BD-1: 4 Things We Love About the New Droid Set

    September 26, 2022

    Sep 26

    “It’s a Big Galaxy”: Kieron Gillen and Alyssa Wong Discuss Doctor Aphra and More for Pride Month

    June 29, 2022

    Jun 29

    SWCA 2022: 8 Things We Learned from the Marvel Star Wars Comics Panel

    May 30, 2022

    May 30

    SWCA 2022: 7 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: Hunters Panel

    May 29, 2022

    May 29

    SWCA 2022: 7 Things We Learned from the Lucasfilm Publishing Behind the Page Panel

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

    SWCA 2022: 10 Things We Learned from the Star Wars: The High Republic Panel

    May 27, 2022

    May 27

    7 Costuming Tips for Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

    April 4, 2022

    Apr 4

    Krrsantan: A Reader’s Guide to the Wookiee Warrior

    February 21, 2022

    Feb 21

    What is Operation: Cinder?

    July 9, 2021

    Jul 9

    Looking for a Star Wars Summer Reading List? Found One, You Have!

    June 23, 2021

    Jun 23

    The Personal Impact of Doctor Aphra

    June 22, 2021

    Jun 22

    Empire at 40 | The Evolution of Costumes in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

    Empire at 40 | Red and Rogue: The Story of the Rebellion’s High-Flying Squadrons

    June 24, 2020

    Jun 24

    7 Last-Minute Cosplay Tips for Star Wars Celebration Chicago

    April 5, 2019

    Apr 5

    A Guide to the Royal Handmaidens of Naboo

    February 25, 2019

    Feb 25

    The Galaxy in Comics: Age of Republic - Qui-Gon Jinn and the Nature of a Jedi

    December 12, 2018

    Dec 12

    The Galaxy in Comics: Star Wars #57 Brings Humor and Mystery

    November 28, 2018

    Nov 28

    The Galaxy in Comics: Han Solo's Attitude Doesn't Fly in Imperial Cadet #1

    November 14, 2018

    Nov 14

    The Galaxy in Comics: Over 5 Issues, Tales from Vader's Castle Delivers Fun Star Wars Chills

    October 31, 2018

    Oct 31

    NYCC 2018: 6 Things We Learned at the Star Wars Hasbro Panel

    October 8, 2018

    Oct 8

    NYCC 2018: 5 Things We Learned from 5 Female Star Wars Writers

    October 7, 2018

    Oct 7

    NYCC 2018: Hasbro Joins the Resistance

    October 6, 2018

    Oct 6

    NYCC 2018: The Fireball Lands at the Javits Center

    October 6, 2018

    Oct 6

    NYCC 2018: Alphabet Squadron Revealed and More from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 6, 2018

    Oct 6

    NYCC 2018: 5 Things We Learned from the Women of the Galaxy Panel

    October 5, 2018

    Oct 5

    The Galaxy in Comics: The End of Poe Dameron #31 Is Just the Beginning

    October 5, 2018

    Oct 5

    The Galaxy in Comics: Monster Hunting in Doctor Aphra Annual #2

    September 19, 2018

    Sep 19

    The Galaxy in Comics: Lando: Double or Nothing #4 Bets on Dramatic Flair

    September 5, 2018

    Sep 5

    The Galaxy in Comics: Beckett #1 and the Grit of a Gunslinger

    August 22, 2018

    Aug 22

    The Galaxy in Comics: Doctor Aphra #22 Balances Levity and Darkness

    August 8, 2018

    Aug 8

    Doctor Aphra: A Reader's Guide to the Fan-Favorite Comic Book Character

    August 6, 2018

    Aug 6

    The Galaxy in Comics: Thrawn #6 and Choices That Ripple Across the Stars

    July 25, 2018

    Jul 25

    The Galaxy in Comics: Darkness Begins to Fall in the Landmark Star Wars #50

    July 11, 2018

    Jul 11

    10 of the Most Memorable Marvel Star Wars Moments (So Far)

    July 6, 2018

    Jul 6

    The Galaxy in Comics: Darth Vader #17 Challenges Our Notions of Right and Wrong

    June 20, 2018

    Jun 20

    5 Reasons We Love Qi'ra

    June 15, 2018

    Jun 15

    Doctor Aphra Creator Kieron Gillen, Co-Writer Si Spurrier Discuss What's Next for the Fan Favorite Rogue

    April 26, 2018

    Apr 26

