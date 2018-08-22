The Galaxy in Comics: Beckett #1 and the Grit of a Gunslinger

Every con team has their tried and true ruse that can be repeated every time they need money fast and for Beckett’s crew, it’s the fake death ploy. Rio goes in first and joins a card game and once it’s well under way, Beckett enters in a black cloak as the Death Priest, searching for him. They take advantage of local superstition and everyone flees, leaving Rio to his supposed forthcoming demise. “Nobody dies like you, Rio,” Beckett says with a smirk once he scares everyone away. This is a double-edged sword of a line, both a humorous crack and a painful reminder of Rio’s final moments above Vandor. His cavalier attitude towards death here has an underlying sense of tragedy and Duggan isn’t afraid to twist the knife more than a few times, as when Val mentions death as an avenue for wiping a ledger clean of debts and Beckett waves her concern off. Beckett is focused on the future, and how they’ll have to take bigger risks one day… and we all know how that ultimately works out.

Although she only appears in the third chapter, Beckett #1 also adds to the mythos of Enfys Nest. On Vandor, it’s immediately evident that she and her Cloud-Riders have history with Beckett’s crew and it’s not a friendly one. (Few things that end in explosions are.) Her deceptions are a slight of hand just like her helmet: designed to make you think one thing while the truth lies right beneath the surface. Why would anyone bother to suspect the Cloud-Riders of rebelling against the Empire when they’re obviously just another gang of marauders? The moral of Star Wars continues to be never underestimate a smart and motivated teenager.

Beckett #1 tells its own contained, small-scale story yet gives us more of some of the most intriguing supporting characters from Solo. We’re still left wanting more of Beckett, Val, Rio, and Enfys but that’s just a sign of a job well done. For now, we’ll have to settle for a comic with death, deception, and drinks. What else could a reader want?

Bria LaVorgna is a writer who doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t love Star Wars. She also really loves Alderaan, Doctor Aphra, and Inferno Squad. You can follow her on Twitter @chaosbria.