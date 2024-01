3. Hello there. Obi-Wan’s clone armor look from Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated Clone Wars series kicks off next year’s prequel celebration and joins the line-up with the clone armor based off the film style. The Imperial Rocket Trooper, as seen in Star Wars Rebels and Battlefront II, and Luke Skywalker, in his stormtrooper disguise and fresh out of the garbage compactor, will be exclusives available in the spring. And some will come with a brand new triangular stand. “I call it a slipper but everyone laughs at me,” Evans said. It allows for a better center of balance and for figures to be posed more dynamically.

4. The Black Series is growing… shorter than we expected. The often requested General Grievous is finally joining the Black Series.“It is the one I get pinned up against the wall and people say, 'Oy Evans, make this figure. Where is it?'” Evans said. General Grievous will be available in the spring for $29.99, and with a slightly larger box. Grievous comes with four lightsabers and his limbs can split into four. His red and gray cape also has pockets to fit the lightsaber hilts should you choose to display him without a weapon in hand.

5. The Black Series Archive line is bringing back three classics this summer. Jedi Master Yoda, Revenge of the Sith-era Anakin Skywalker, and a Scout Trooper sans speeder bike are all returning to toy shelves, and this time with Hasbro's Photo Real paint technology.

6. And the Vintage Collection continues to grow. A new figure in the image of Luke Skywalker projecting himself into battle on Crait appeared right into the middle of the line up on screen, eliciting excitement from the audience. Expect to see him on shelves in the spring. Also in addition to the Scarif trooper, Klaatu, Yakface, and Boushh Leia, and the Gamorrean guard revealed on Thursday, fans can also collect Han Solo in stormtrooper disguise this spring as well as the 41st Elite Corps Trooper and the newly announced Imperial Assault Tank Commander.

Hasbro still has eight more figures to reveal as a part of the Spring 2019 wave so stay tuned. And check out a full gallery below: