NYCC 2018: Hasbro Joins the Resistance

There's also a standard First Order stormtrooper with a distinctly animated flair; Major Vonreg, the pilot with distinct crimson armor; and Commander Pyre, a unique black-and-gold stormtrooper.

The new line will also feature some two-packs, including a stylized Poe Dameron and BB-8, the duo responsible for sending Kaz on his secret spy mission, and new characters Jarek Yeager and his droid Bucket. “Bucket is one of the team’s favorites,” Evans says. “When we saw the reference, we were like, ‘Oh okay. How are we going to make that?’ It’s all of these cut throughs and undercuts.”

Perched on a scaled prototype of Jabba's sail barge, the first offering from HasLab last year, the Hasbro team also displayed new additions to the Vintage Collection, the highly articulated 3.75" line, including Leia in Boushh disguise, Yakface, Klatuu, and a reissued Gammorrean Guard. “You can never have too many Gammorean Guards,” Evans says. “Probably one of the most popular Vintage collection figures there are.”

Just as important as getting the figure right is nailing the packaging, adds Patrick Schneider, the senior manager of global brand development and marketing. “Each one has a little bit of a story," adds Evans, whether the process involved going back into the archives to find the original photographs used for the vintage figures or, in the case of the recent Doctor Aphra figure, taking inspiration from the original comic book panels.

