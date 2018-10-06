NYCC 2018: Hasbro Joins the Resistance

Get a closer look at the first action figures from Star Wars Resistance, and new additions to the Hasbro Vintage Collection.
The Resistance has arrived.
With Star Wars Resistance, the new anime-inspired animated series, just days away from its premiere, Hasbro unveiled several new 3.75” action figures based on Kazuda Xiono and many more characters from the show at New York Comic Con. And the toymaker gave us a glimpse at a few other figures headed for toy shelves soon, including some new additions to the Vintage Collection fit for Jabba's palace.