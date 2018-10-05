NYCC 2018: 5 Things We Learned from the Women of the Galaxy Panel

The panel revealed new art and offered advice from the creators of the project profiling 75 formidable female characters in the Star Wars galaxy.

"Incredible," "intimidating" and "hope" were the three words repeated most often during an hour-long panel on the forthcoming book Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy at New York Comic Con yesterday. (More on that last one in a few.)

It was almost a mantra as part of the creative team -- author Amy Ratcliffe and artists Sara Alfageeh, Cryssy Cheung, Karen Hallion, Annie Stoll, Sarah Wilkinson, and Jen Bartel -- spoke about the project profiling 75 formidable female characters in the Star Wars galaxy. Moderated by the voice of Ahsoka Tano, Ashley Eckstein, the book’s creators took us through the process of collaborating and spoke about what Star Wars has meant to them through the years.

Here are five things we learned from the panel discussion and some new art revealed: