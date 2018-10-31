The Galaxy in Comics: Over 5 Issues, Tales from Vader's Castle Delivers Fun Star Wars Chills

Star Wars leans into Halloween-inspired scary stories, resulting in a series that can be enjoyed by all ages.
The Galaxy in Comics is a deep dive into the events and themes of one recent Star Wars comic. In this installment, StarWars.com looks at the entire Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader's Castle miniseries.
Spoiler warning: This article discuss details and plot points of Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader’s Castle #1-5.
Could anything make you willingly walk into Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar?
For Commander Lina Graf and her rebel crew, there’s not much of a choice after TIE fighters attack and force them to crash on the lava planet -- with an unnerving fortress the only place to go. Each Wednesday in October, Cavan Scott and Derek Charm (along with guest artists Chris Fenoglio, Kelley Jones, Corin Howell, Robert Hack, and Charles Paul Wilson) have taken us on a spooky journey in Star Wars Adventures: Tales from Vader’s Castle. As the rebels make their way across Mustafar and into Vader’s castle, we learn a frightening tale in every issue, each starring some of our favorite characters: Hera and Kanan, Obi-Wan and Dooku, Han and Chewie, and the Ewoks. It all culminates today with issue #5, as Lina and what’s left of her crew come face to face with the Dark Lord of the Sith, with little hope of survival. (This is Darth Vader we’re talking about.)