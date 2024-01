Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Palpatine tells Anakin of the legend of Darth Plagueis, a Sith Lord who was said to be so powerful he could both create life and prevent people from dying. Anakin is very receptive to the myth, as nightmares of Padme's death have haunted him relentlessly.