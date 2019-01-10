The Clone Wars Rewatch: "The Zillo Beast" Awakens

The Republic's doomsday bomb obliterated one problem, that being the approaching droid army, but it was replaced by two more, the massive crater that swallowed many clone troopers and the beast the emerged from the depths.

Like other radioactive and radically invulnerable monsters that have dominated legendary tales, the Zillo Beast serves as a warning about disrupting the natural order of things. A lightsaber does nothing to penetrate its ancient scales, a startling revelation for Anakin Skywalker. Although the planet's natural fuel resources are thought deadly to the beast, dousing it seems to only provoke an enraged attack, inspiring the beast to climb out of the crater where it had been cornered.

Mace Windu would see the creature saved, not out of any soft-hearted concern for adorable noodle-armed beasts, but because he's a man of high morals. "It isn't the creature, it's the principle," he says. "Allowing the Dugs to kill it violates what we stand for as Jedi."

However, defending the creature jeopardizes a valuable political treaty with the Dugs. Ultimately, Palpatine and the Republic instead hatch a scheme to seemingly satisfy both outcomes. The creature is neutralized and removed from the planet, its limp body taken away to be studied, and the Dugs have their freedom from the last of the beasts that once devoured their ancestors.

But how often can you really please two opposing groups? Even if this is your first time watching, you can see where this is going. An incapacitated, indestructible ancient beast transported to the very heart and capital of the galaxy. What could go wrong?

Supervising director Dave Filoni snuck in quite a few homages to the Godzilla films in this arc, including tiny nods on the helmets of Clone troopers Goji and Rod.

