The Clone Wars Rewatch: "The Zillo Beast" Awakens

An untested electro proton bomb provokes an ancient threat long thought to be extinct.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.
29: “The Zillo Beast” (Season Two, Episode 18)
"Choose what is right, not what is easy."
Synopsis:
On Malastare, Chancellor Palpatine orders troops to drop the Republic's newest superweapon -- an untested electro proton bomb -- in the hopes of disabling the Separatist droid army to win a strategic alliance with the Dugs. Instead, the bomb's blast awakens the ancient Zillo Beast, a monster of legendary size and ferocity.
Analysis:
We have a bad feeling about this.